Off a set a play, Geo Baker came off a screen but his contested 3-pointer bounced off the back of the rim. Brandon Johnson secured the rebound for DePaul and was immediately fouled. He missed two foul shots with 3.8 seconds, but Aundre Hyatt rebounded in traffic and his desperation heave never made it to half court.
Philmon Gebrewhit scored 11 and Johnson finished with nine points and 13 rebounds for DePaul.
Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points with 11 rebounds for Rutgers (3-1), Baker scored 15 distributing six assists and Cliff Omoruyi scored 10.
