TEAM LEADERSHIP: Collin Gillespie and Saddiq Bey have led the Wildcats. Gillespie has averaged 16.2 points and 4.6 assists while Bey has put up 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Blue Demons have been led by juniors Paul Reed and Charlie Moore, who have combined to score 31.2 points per contest.

CREATING OFFENSE: C. Moore has accounted for 50 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: DePaul is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 60 or fewer points, and 8-12 when opponents exceed 60 points. Villanova is 14-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 5-6 on the year when teams score any more than 69.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Villanova offense has turned the ball over on 15.7 percent of its possessions, the 13th-best mark in Division I. 20.6 percent of all DePaul possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Blue Demons are ranked 285th, nationally).

