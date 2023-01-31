DePaul hosts No. 24 UConn following Gibson's 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (16-6, 5-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-13, 3-8 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -10; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays the No. 24 UConn Huskies after Umoja Gibson scored 25 points in DePaul’s 89-69 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Blue Demons are 7-4 in home games. DePaul ranks second in the Big East shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Caleb Murphy shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Huskies have gone 5-6 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson is averaging 16.2 points, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Advertisement

Andre Jackson is averaging six points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article