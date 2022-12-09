DePaul hosts UTEP in out-of-conference contest

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UTEP Miners (6-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-4, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Tae Hardy and the UTEP Miners visit Javan Johnson and the DePaul Blue Demons in a non-conference matchup. The Blue Demons have gone 3-1 at home. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.4.

The Miners are 0-2 in road games. UTEP scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 17.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Umoja Gibson is shooting 39.4% and averaging 15.8 points for DePaul.

Hardy is averaging 12.9 points for the Miners. Mario McKinney Jr. is averaging 11.8 points for UTEP.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article