FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Butler has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Bryce Nze, Jair Bolden, Myles Tate and Chuck Harris have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.BRILLIANT BRYCE: Nze has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 43.9 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 68: Butler is 0-7 when it allows at least 68 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 68.
STREAK STATS: Butler has lost its last four road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 73.3 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked second in the Big East with an average of 74.2 possessions per game.
