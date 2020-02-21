SENIOR STUDS: Georgetown’s Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Charlie Moore has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all DePaul field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 15-2 when scoring at least 71.

FLOOR SPACING: Georgetown’s Jahvon Blair has attempted 133 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 15 for 44 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul is ranked second in the Big East with an average of 72.2 possessions per game.

