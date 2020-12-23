Charlie Moore made 4 of 7 from 3-point range and had 22 points for DePaul. Kobe Elvis and Nick Ongenda added 12 points each, and Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 11.
The Blue Demons had runs of 12 and 15 straight points in the first half to lead 44-25 and led by no less than 14 in the second half.
Will Carius and Tamell Pearson had 15 points each for Western Illinois. Anthony Jones added 13 points and Justin Brookens scored 10.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.