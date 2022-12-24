DePaul plays Creighton on 3-game road slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (6-6, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (7-6, 1-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -15.5; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Blue Demons face Creighton. The Bluejays have gone 5-1 in home games. Creighton is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Demons have gone 0-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul ranks third in the Big East shooting 35.9% from deep. Javan Johnson leads the Blue Demons shooting 45.1% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 14.8 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

