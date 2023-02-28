DePaul plays No. 14 UConn after Gibson's 20-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (9-20, 3-15 Big East) at UConn Huskies (22-7, 11-7 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the No. 14 UConn Huskies after Umoja Gibson scored 20 points in DePaul’s 90-84 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Huskies have gone 14-2 in home games. UConn is ninth in college basketball with 17.1 assists per game. Tristen Newton leads the Huskies averaging 4.5.

The Blue Demons are 3-15 in conference play. DePaul is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 10 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Gibson is averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 70.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

