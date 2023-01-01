DePaul plays Providence after Gibson's 31-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Providence Friars (11-3, 3-0 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-7, 1-2 Big East) Chicago; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -5.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the Providence Friars after Umoja Gibson scored 31 points in DePaul’s 83-76 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Blue Demons have gone 5-1 at home. DePaul has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Friars are 3-0 in conference play. Providence averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

The Blue Demons and Friars square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson is averaging 15.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Noah Locke is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, while averaging 9.1 points. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 15.9 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Providence.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Friars: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article