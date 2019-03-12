No. 10 seed DePaul (15-14, 7-11) vs. No. 7 seed St. John’s (20-11, 8-10)

Big East Conference Tourney First Round, Madison Square Garden, New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is set to meet St. John’s in the opening round of the Big East tournament. DePaul swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last faced each other on March 3, when the Blue Demons outshot St. John’s from the field 57.4 percent to 47.5 percent and hit 14 more foul shots en route to a nine-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: DePaul has benefited heavily from its seniors. Max Strus, Paul Reed, Eli Cain and Femi Olujobi have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 92 percent of all Blue Demons points over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Shamorie Ponds has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all St. John’s field goals over the last five games. Ponds has accounted for 31 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: DePaul is 5-0 when it limits opponents to 63 or fewer points, and 10-14 when opposing teams exceed 63 points. St. John’s is 10-0 when holding opponents to 69 points or fewer, and 10-11 whenever teams score more than 69 on the Red Storm.

PERFECT WHEN: The Red Storm are 10-0 when they hold opposing teams to 69 points or fewer and 10-11 when opponents exceed 69 points. The Blue Demons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 63 points or fewer and 10-14 when opponents exceed 63 points.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s has committed a turnover on just 14.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big East teams. The Red Storm have turned the ball over only 10.5 times per game this season and just 7.3 times per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.