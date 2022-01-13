DePaul: The Blue Demons desperately needed to halt the five-game skid that derailed a strong start to their season. It’s hard to find a more emphatic way to do so than prevailing over a Top 20 opponent. DePaul still has work to do if it wants to make something of the rest of its season, but with three of its next five opponents currently ranked in the Top 25, it has a chance to build off this win in a big way.