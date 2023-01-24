DePaul visits Georgetown following Spears' 37-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East)
The Hoyas are 4-7 in home games. Georgetown averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Blue Demons have gone 3-6 against Big East opponents. DePaul is eighth in the Big East with 29.9 rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 7.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spears is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Hoyas. Brandon Murray is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.
Javan Johnson is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 15.3 points. Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.4 points, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for DePaul.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 0-10, averaging 68.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.8 points per game.
Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.