DePaul visits Loyola Chicago following Johnson's 28-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4) Chicago; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Chicago -1.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javan Johnson scored 28 points in DePaul’s 103-98 overtime victory against the Samford Bulldogs. The Ramblers are 2-0 on their home court. Loyola Chicago is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Demons are 1-0 on the road. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Philip Alston is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.0 points for Loyola Chicago.

Johnson is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.6 points for DePaul.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

