DePaul visits Loyola Chicago following Johnson's 28-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (4-3) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-4)
The Blue Demons are 1-0 on the road. DePaul ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 3.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Norris is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, while averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Philip Alston is shooting 49.2% and averaging 13.0 points for Loyola Chicago.
Johnson is averaging 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 16.6 points for DePaul.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.