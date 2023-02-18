DePaul visits No. 16 Xavier after Boum's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (9-17, 3-12 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (19-7, 11-4 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -13.5; over/under is 157 BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Xavier plays the DePaul Blue Demons after Souley Boum scored 24 points in Xavier’s 69-68 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers have gone 13-1 at home. Xavier averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 3-12 against Big East opponents. DePaul has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Umoja Gibson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

