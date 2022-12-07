DePaul visits St. John's (NY) after Johnson's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DePaul Blue Demons (5-3) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (8-1) New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -8.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: DePaul visits the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm after Javan Johnson scored 27 points in DePaul’s 78-72 overtime victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Red Storm are 6-0 in home games. St. John’s (NY) averages 14.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Demons are 2-0 on the road.

The Red Storm and Blue Demons meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Red Storm. Montez Mathis is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers for St. John’s (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article