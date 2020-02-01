Leon Redd had 16 points for the Wildcats (10-12, 4-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Isaiah Bailey added 14 points and eight rebounds and Cletrell Pope had 14 points.
Florida A&M (7-13, 5-4) will pursue its fifth consecutive home win next Saturday when the team hosts Howard. Bethune-Cookman plays NC A&T at home next Saturday.
