Desmond Cambridge Jr. hits late 3; ASU edges Colorado 60-59

BOULDER, Colo. — Desmond Cambridge Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left and Arizona State rallied from a 15-point, second-half deficit to beat Colorado 60-59 on Thursday night in a Pac-12 Conference opener.
Alonzo Gaffney, Desmond Cambridge Jr. and Devan Cambridge each made a 3-pointer during a 13-0 run as Arizona State took its first lead since early in the first half, 57-56, with 2:34 to play. Jalen Gabbidon answered for Colorado with a three-point play for a 59-57 lead with 2:03 remaining.
ASU’s Warren Washington and Colorado’s Tristan da Silva each blocked a shot inside the final minute. KJ Simpson missed a 3 for Colorado to end it.
Devan Cambridge scored 18 points to lead Arizona State (7-1, 1-0), which won for the second straight time in Boulder. Desmond Cambridge Jr. finished with 11 points. The brothers combined for four 3s, but the rest of the Sun Devils were 1 of 14 from long range.
Simpson scored 13 points and da Silva had 10 for Colorado (4-4, 0-1).
Colorado took the lead five minutes into the game and closed the first half on a 14-5 run for a 15-point lead at the break. Simpson and J’Vonne Hadley scored four points apiece and Javon Ruffin made a 3 during the span. The Buffaloes led 56-44 with 6:07 to play.
Arizona State hosts Stanford while Colorado plays at Washington, both on Sunday.
___
AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25