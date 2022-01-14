The Tritons have gone 2-2 against Big West opponents. UCSD ranks fourth in the Big West with 12.6 assists per game led by Jace Roquemore averaging 2.8.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jerome Desrosiers is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Hawaii.
Toni Rocak is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.