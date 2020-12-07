DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has committed a turnover on just 12.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all Horizon teams. The Titans have turned the ball over only 9.5 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.