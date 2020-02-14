CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has made or assisted on 58 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Cleveland State has lost its last four road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 74 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. Detroit has 33 assists on 78 field goals (42.3 percent) over its previous three contests while Cleveland State has assists on 37 of 69 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Horizon teams.

