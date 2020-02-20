TEAM LEADERSHIP: Detroit’s Antoine Davis has averaged 23.2 points and 4.6 assists while Justin Miller has put up 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. For the Phoenix, JayQuan McCloud has averaged 16.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Amari Davis has put up 16.3 points.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Antoine Davis has had his hand in 57 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 42 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 13-7 when scoring at least 71.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Green Bay is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 7-14 when fewer than five Phoenix players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.4 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix sixth among Division I teams. The Detroit defense has allowed 77.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 289th overall).

