Detroit Mercy beats Tulsa, Davis moves up scoring list

TULSA, Okla. — Gerald Liddell had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Detroit Mercy’s 76-72 victory against Tulsa on Wednesday night while teammate Antoine Davis continued to move up among the all-time NCAA scoring leaders.
Sam Griffin finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Golden Hurricane (2-6). Bryant Selebangue added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa. Brandon Betson also had 13 points.
Liddell scored 13 points in the first half and Detroit Mercy went into halftime trailing 39-36. Detroit Mercy outscored Tulsa by seven points in the second half. Liddell led the way with 14 second-half points.
