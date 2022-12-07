Detroit Mercy beats Tulsa, Davis moves up scoring list

TULSA, Okla. — Gerald Liddell had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in Detroit Mercy’s 76-72 victory against Tulsa on Wednesday night while teammate Antoine Davis continued to move up among the all-time NCAA scoring leaders.

Davis shot 8 for 20, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc to add 23 points for the Titans (5-5). Davis, who became the Horizon League’s all-time leading scorer this season, moved up to 12th on the NCAA all-time scoring list with 2,965, passing Danny Manning. He is eight points back of Oscar Robertson. His five 3-pointers raised his career total to 466, 43 from the NCAA record.