Detroit Mercy faces Northern Kentucky following Davis' 27-point performance

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-10, 2-3 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-7, 4-1 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays the Northern Kentucky Norse after Antoine Davis scored 27 points in Detroit Mercy’s 90-85 loss to the Wright State Raiders. The Norse are 8-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky averages 66.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Titans are 2-3 in conference games. Detroit Mercy allows 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Norse and Titans face off Sunday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Sam Vinson is averaging 10.1 points and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Davis is scoring 24.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Titans. Jayden Stone is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

