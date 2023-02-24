Detroit Mercy hosts Wright State after Noel's 24-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wright State Raiders (16-14, 9-10 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (13-17, 9-10 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits the Detroit Mercy Titans after Brandon Noel scored 24 points in Wright State’s 75-68 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. The Titans are 8-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy ranks eighth in the Horizon with 12.5 assists per game led by Antoine Davis averaging 3.5.

The Raiders are 9-10 against Horizon opponents. Wright State ranks fourth in the Horizon shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 4.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 27.9 points and 3.5 assists. Gerald Liddell is averaging 11.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Noel is averaging 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Trey Calvin is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 81.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article