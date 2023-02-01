Cleveland State Vikings (14-9, 9-3 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (8-15, 4-8 Horizon)Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy comes into the matchup with Cleveland State after losing three in a row.The Titans are 5-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.The Vikings are 9-3 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State ranks ninth in the Horizon shooting 30.7% from 3-point range.TOP PERFORMERS: Damezi Anderson is averaging 10 points for the Titans. Antoine Davis is averaging 4.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.Drew Lowder is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 10 points. Tristan Enaruna is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.Vikings: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.