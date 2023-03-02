Youngstown State plays in Horizon Tournament against the Detroit Mercy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-18, 9-11 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (23-8, 15-5 Horizon) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -8; over/under is 156.5 BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins play the Detroit Mercy Titans in the Horizon Tournament. The Penguins have gone 15-5 against Horizon opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Youngstown State scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Titans are 9-11 in Horizon play. Detroit Mercy averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwayne Cohill is shooting 52.5% and averaging 17.8 points for the Penguins. Brandon Rush is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Antoine Davis is averaging 28.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Titans. Gerald Liddell is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article