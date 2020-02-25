Detroit Mercy will not participate in the upcoming Horizon League Tournament.
Rival coach Greg Kampe of Oakland came to Detroit’s defense on Twitter, calling on the NCAA to do away with the APR.
“You’re punishing the kids at Detroit that had nothing to do with this. It’s wrong,” Kampe said. “Please fix it. Let those kids play!”
