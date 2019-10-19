Mercer (3-4, 2-2 Southern) scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns to stretch its lead to 27-6. Harrison Frost tossed a 9-yard score to Chris Ellington off a fake field-goal attempt, and Kaelean Riley added a 12-yard TD pass to Yahsyn McKee.
VMI (4-4, 3-2) answered early in the fourth on a 1-yard touchdown run from Ramsey, and a Reece Udinski 2-yard TD toss to Colby Rider.
Udinski was 26-of-46 passing for 263 yards. Ramsey ran for 125 yards on 27 carries.
