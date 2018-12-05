LSU’s Devin White is the Butkus Award winner as the best linebacker in the country.

The winner was announced Wednesday. White is the first LSU player to win the Butkus in its 34-year history and the third straight winner from a Southeastern Conference school. Roquan Smith of Georgia won it last season and Reuben Foster of Alabama was the winner in 2016.

White, a junior, led the 11th-ranked Tigers with 115 total tackles, including 12 tackles for loss, He also had three sacks, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Josh Allen of Kentucky finished second in the voting, followed Michigan’s Devin Bush, Alabama’s Dylan Moses and Clemson’s Tre Lamar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.