DeVries and Drake earn 76-71 OT win over UIC

DeVries also added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-5, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn added 15 points while going 4 of 8 and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had eight assists. Darnell Brodie was 4 of 10 shooting and 6 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.