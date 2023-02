VALPARAISO, Ind. — Tucker DeVries scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Drake beat Valparaiso 85-82 in double overtime on Saturday night.

Roman Penn scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists for the Bulldogs (19-6, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

The Beacons (10-15, 4-10) were led in scoring by Ben Krikke, who finished with 27 points. Maximus Nelson added 18 points and six rebounds for Valparaiso. Kobe King also put up 13 points.