DeVries and Drake host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (13-8, 6-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (15-6, 6-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Tucker DeVries scored 23 points in Drake's 97-61 win over the Evansville Purple Aces. The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Drake ranks third in the MVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 5.2.

The Sycamores are 6-4 in MVC play. Indiana State ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 31.8% from deep. Rob Martin leads the Sycamores shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is averaging 18.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Courvoisier McCauley is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Sycamores. Cameron Henry is averaging 10.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Sycamores: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

