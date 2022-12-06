DeVries and Drake host Omaha

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Omaha Mavericks (3-6) at Drake Bulldogs (7-1, 1-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Tucker DeVries scored 25 points in Drake’s 77-64 win against the UIC Flames. The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Drake averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 0-5 away from home. Omaha ranks ninth in the Summit shooting 28.7% from deep. Marquel Sutton leads the Mavericks shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is shooting 55.1% and averaging 21.3 points for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 8.4 points for Drake.

Frankie Fidler is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 10.4 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article