DeVries leads Drake against Murray State after 32-point game

Drake Bulldogs (19-6, 10-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-11, 8-6 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -3; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits the Murray State Racers after Tucker DeVries scored 32 points in Drake’s 85-82 overtime win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Racers have gone 9-1 in home games. Murray State is third in the MVC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Damiree Burns averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 10-4 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks fourth in the MVC with 13.8 assists per game led by Roman Penn averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

DeVries is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Penn is averaging 12 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

