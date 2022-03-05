Roman Penn had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Drake (24-9). Tremell Murphy added 15 points and seven rebounds. Garrett Sturtz had 13 points and eight rebounds.
Isiaih Mosley had 27 points for the Bears (23-10). Gaige Prim added 21 points and eight rebounds. Donovan Clay had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
