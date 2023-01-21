DeVries scores 23 as Drake rolls past Evansville 97-61

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Tucker DeVries scored 23 points to lead Drake to a 97-61 victory over Evansville on Saturday night.
Yacine Toumi and Kenny Strawbridge scored 12 apiece to lead the Purple Aces (4-17, 0-10), who have lost eight straight. Marvin Coleman had 11 points.
DeVries scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 55-34 lead at halftime.
NEXT UP
Drake’s next game is Tuesday against Indiana State at home. Evansville hosts Belmont on Wednesday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.