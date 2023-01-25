DeVries, Wilkins lead Drake over Indiana State, 70-68

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries led Drake with 21 points and D.J. Wilkins scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Bulldogs knocked off Indiana State 70-68 on Tuesday night.

DeVries added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Garrett Sturtz went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.