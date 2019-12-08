Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.

Virginia led 39-35 before two free throws by Kihei Clark sparked a 10-0 run just past the midpoint of the second half. Woldetensae and Justin McKoy each added a pair of free throws and redshirt freshman Caffaro finished the burst with a pair of inside baskets. The second came after a rugged scrum under the basket and drew roars from the crowd.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels’ offensive weaknesses were on full display in their 74-49 home loss to Ohio State on Wednesday as they shot 27.4% and managed only four points more than the Buckeyes scored in the second half. It wasn’t much better against the Cavaliers, who limited them to 37% (17-46) and only one 3-pointer in 14 attempts. They also missed 10 of 22 free throws.

Virginia: The Cavaliers continue looking for scoring. Three of their expected 3-point threats — freshman Casey Morsell (25%), sophomore Kody Stattmann (25%) and junior college transfer Tomas Woldetensae (20.6%) — entered the game shooting poorly overall and far worse from beyond the arc. As a team, the Cavaliers were shooting 23.8% from 3-point territory.

UP NEXT

The Tar Heels don’t play again until next Sunday when they host Wofford.

Virginia is off until Dec. 18 when it faces Stony Brook at home.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

