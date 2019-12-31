Omer Yurtseven had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoyas (10-4, 0-1), whose six-game win streak ended with the loss. Terrell Allen added 10 points. Jahvon Blair had 10 points.
Providence takes on DePaul on the road on Saturday. Georgetown matches up against Seton Hall on the road on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.