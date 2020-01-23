UCSB trailed for most of the second half but cut its deficit to three — 69-66 — on Amadou Sow’s 3-pointer with about five minutes remaining. CSUN quickly responded with a putback from Diane and 3-pointers by Brendan Harrick and Brown to lead 77-66 with 3:14 remaining. Lamine helped preserve the lead with two dunks, one on a three-point play.

AD

Max Heidegger had 21 points for the Gauchos (12-7, 1-3). Sow added 16 points and seven rebounds and Devearl Ramsey had 13 points.

AD

Cal State Northridge plays at Cal State Fullerton on Saturday. UC Santa Barbara remains at home to play UC Riverside on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com