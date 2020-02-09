Diane finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Matadors. Terrell Gomez had 17 points and Lance Coleman II added 14 points. Jared Pearre had seven rebounds.

Callum McRae had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Highlanders (14-11, 4-5). Arinze Chidom added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Kabellis had eight rebounds.

The Matadors improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders on the season. Cal State Northridge defeated UC Riverside 80-68 on Jan. 16. Cal State Northridge plays Cal Poly at home on Thursday. UC Riverside faces UC Irvine at home on Wednesday.

