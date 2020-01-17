Arinze Chidom, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with nine points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
Cal State Northridge matches up against UC Davis at home on Saturday. UC Riverside faces UC Irvine on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.