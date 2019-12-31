The 93 points were a season best for CSUN, which also registered a season-high 20 assists.

David Syfax Jr. had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bears (6-9). Sherwyn Devonish added 14 points, and Isaiah Burke had 13 points.

CSUN matches up against Saint Katherine College at home on Saturday. Morgan State plays Delaware State on the road on Saturday.

