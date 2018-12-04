MALIBU, Calif. — Lamine Diane had 29 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks, Darius Brown II added 20 points and a career-high nine assists, and CSU Northridge beat Pepperdine 90-83 Monday night.

Terrell Gomez scored 13 of his 19 points in the final 16 minutes and finished with a season-high seven assists for CSU Northridge (2-5). Cameron Gottfried had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Pepperdine (5-3) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and opened a 57-52 lead when Colbey Ross hit a 3-pointer with 16:23 to play. Gomez scored 13 points from there, including with a 3-point play that sparked a 17-2 run over the next six minutes that gave the Matadors a 10-point lead midway through the second half. Darryl Polk Jr. hit a jumper that trimmed Pepperdine’s deficit to 71-65 with nine minutes left but Gomez answered with a layup and then a jumper to push the lead into double figures until the closing seconds.

Ross led the Waves with 24 points and career-high tying 11 assists.

