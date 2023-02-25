Dibba and Abilene Christian host Utah Valley

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (21-7, 12-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-14, 7-9 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Abilene Christian -2; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after Ali Abdou Dibba scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Abilene Christian averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Damien Daniels with 3.7.

The Wolverines are 12-3 in conference play. Utah Valley is fifth in the WAC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Dibba is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Advertisement

Le’Tre Darthard is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Wolverines. Trey Woodbury is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 39.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article