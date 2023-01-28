Dibba scores 19, Abilene Christian beats Utah Tech 81-76

ABILENE, Texas — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points to lead Abilene Christian to an 81-76 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.

Dibba added five rebounds for the Wildcats (11-11, 3-6 Western Athletic Conference). Damien Daniels finished with 17 points, six rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Leonardo Bettiol shot 7 of 11 from the field and scored 17.