Dibba scores 19, Abilene Christian beats Utah Tech 81-76

ABILENE, Texas — Ali Abdou Dibba had 19 points to lead Abilene Christian to an 81-76 victory over Utah Tech on Saturday.
Cameron Gooden led the Trailblazers (10-12, 2-7) with 26 points. Noa Gonsalves added 16 points. Jacob Nicolds had 10 points and seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Up next for Abilene Christian is a matchup Wednesday with Seattle U on the road. Utah Tech hosts Utah Valley on Thursday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.