Dick leads No. 4 Kansas against Harvard after 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (8-4) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -21.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Kansas hosts the Harvard Crimson after Gradey Dick scored 20 points in Kansas’ 84-62 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers. The Jayhawks have gone 6-0 in home games. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Wilson averaging 7.6.

The Crimson are 4-1 on the road. Harvard leads the Ivy League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Ledlum averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging eight points, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Jayhawks. Wilson is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.

Ledlum is averaging 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 78.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Crimson: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

