Djordje Dimitrijevic, the Bears’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, had only 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Mercer 72-63 on Jan. 1. UNC Greensboro takes on Wofford at home on Wednesday. Mercer plays Samford at home on Wednesday.

