Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines host conference foe Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (7-5, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines host Jahmir Young and the Maryland Terrapins in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have gone 4-2 in home games. Michigan is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dickinson averaging 2.4.

The Terrapins are 1-1 in conference play. Maryland has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolverines and Terrapins meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Young is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

